Mumbai, December 3: The record for the fastest T20 century is still held by Estonia's Sahil Chauhan, who achieved this feat earlier this year. Before him, Chris Gayle had set a remarkable milestone by scoring a T20 century in 30 balls or fewer. Now, Urvil Patel has joined this elite group. Let's take a look at the players who hold the record for the fastest T20 centuries. Which Team Urvil Patel Will Play for in IPL 2025? Know Auction Details of Batter Who Broke Rishabh Pant’s Record of Fastest T20 Century by an Indian.

Sahil Chauhan

Sahil Chauhan from Estonia holds the record for the fastest T20 century, he made a 27-balls hundred against Cyprus.

Urvil Patel

The 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Gujarat smashed a 28-balls hundred against Tripura in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Chris Gayle

Gayle made headlines in 2013, when he made 175 off 66 balls, which is still the highest score by an individual batter in T20 cricket, he reached his hundred in 30 balls.

Rishabh Pant

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter made a 32-ball hundred against Himachal Pradesh while playing for Delhi in 2018.

Wihan Lubbe

The South African made a 33-ball hundred for North West against Limpopo.