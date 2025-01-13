Virat Kohli has been endorsing many famous brands over the years. One such brand is the famous sportswear brand PUMA. The Indian cricketer became the brand ambassador of Puma in 2017. Virat Kohli sealed a deal estimated to be approximately INR 110 crore. In 2022, PUMA also announced Anushka Sharma as their brand ambassador. In the last few days, the famous sportswear brand PUMA has created a buzz on social media. A PUMA outlet changed the iconic brand's name to "PVMA" despite the logo remaining accurate. Since then, some users have speculated that the Indian cricket superstar might have bought the brand and rebranded it as "PVMA." However, there has been no official confirmation by Kohli or PUMA till now. Meanwhile, check out some of the reactions we found on X, formerly Twitter. PUMA Is Now PVMA? Netizens Puzzled As PUMA Official Website, Stores, Billboards in India Display ‘PVMA’ Along With New Logo.

V in PVMA is for Virat Kohli

relax guys V in PVMA is for Virat kohli pic.twitter.com/NxV9LK9CJp — Chilli potato (@chilli_po_tato) January 11, 2025

Fans React After PUMA Changed its Name to PVMA

People are saying that virat kohli has bought PUMA and changed it PVMA . pic.twitter.com/yOHWheswNl — Md Nagori (@Sulemannagori23) January 10, 2025

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is Brand Ambassador of PUMA

A Puma store that decided to remix its name to 'PVMA'! Is it a typo, or are we witnessing the birth of a bold new brand strategy? 🧐 With Virat Kohli as the brand ambassador, maybe there’s a hidden message here? 🕵️‍♂️ Connect the dots, anyone? @imVkohlipic.twitter.com/lYlwliYHRR — The Opinionated Couch 🛋️ (@notsogrownup16) January 12, 2025

A Fan Claimed PUMA Collabrated Virat Kohli

PUMA changing name to PVMA in India, Its a collaboration with Virat Kohli. #PUMA#Indiapic.twitter.com/f8XJ0wrufE — invisiblecoyote (@invisiblecoyote) January 12, 2025

What does ‘V’ stand for in PUMA Stores? Virat Kohli?

What does ‘V’ stand for? VIRAT KOHLI? This PUMA store recently changed its logo to PVMA ! pic.twitter.com/J9oEnidi4g — Ijaj Mazumder (@MazumderIjaj) January 10, 2025

The Brand Virat Kohli

