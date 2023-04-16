Venkatesh Iyer has won the Man of the Match award in the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 16. The left-hander became only the second KKR batter to score a hundred after Brendon McCullum. He hit six fours and nine sixes in his 104-run knock that came off 51 balls. His effort led Kolkata Knight Riders to 185/6, which eventually was not enough for them to win the match. Mumbai Indians won the match by five wickets in 17.4 overs with Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav starring with quickfire knocks. Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan Shine As Mumbai Indians Beat Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023 Despite Venkatesh Iyer's Century.

Venkatesh Iyer Wins Man of the Match Award

Venkatesh Iyer won the Player of the match award for his terrific hundred. It came in losing cause but one to remember in IPL history. pic.twitter.com/Pinxd7hnDx — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)