Vinod Kambli received a kiss from Sanjay Manjrekar and also interacted with Wasim Jaffer during MCA's felicitation ceremony as part of the Wankhede Stadium's 50th anniversary celebrations, on Sunday, January 12. The former India national cricket team star has been battling several health issues and recently was discharged from a hospital in Thane. The 52-year-old received a warm welcome at the event, being greeted by the former cricketers who were in attendance. Before being felicitated, Vinod Kambli also bowed down and touched the feet of Sunil Gavaskar, who was present at the dias. The Wankhede Stadium, one of India's most popular cricket venues, has completed 50 years. Sunil Gavaskar, Vinod Kambli Among Stalwarts Felicitated by MCA As Wankhede Stadium’s 50th Anniversary Celebrations Begin.

Vinod Kambli Felicitated by MCA As Part of Wankhede Stadium's 50th Anniversary Celebrations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bunk The Class (@bunk_the_class)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)