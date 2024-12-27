Virat Kohli surely does get pumped up big time whenever a wicket falls and on most occasions, is seen celebrating dismissals with a lot of passion. Jasprit Bumrah's dismissal of Travis Head being bowled for a duck saw Virat Kohli pull off a hilarious dancing celebration on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 26. Travis Head misjudged the delivery and left it and the ball went on to crash into the stumps much to the joy of the Indian players. Kohli, after the dismissal, was seen walking towards Bumrah and the others while performing a dance step with his hands outstretched, the video of which has gone viral on social media. Jasprit Bumrah Castles Travis Head for a Duck During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 at MCG (Watch Video).

Viral Video Shows Virat Kohli's Celebration of Travis Head's Wicket

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)