Jasprit Bumrah brought relief to many fans of the India national cricket team as he castled Travis Head for a duck, on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 26. The left-hander, who has been India's tormentor-in-chief over quite some now, shouldered his arms at a delivery that came back in and crashed into the stumps. Travis Head, who scored centuries in the second and third Tests of the IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, was facing just his seventh delivery misjudged the ball and it ended up being his downfall. Virat Kohli, Sam Konstas Engage in Heated Argument After Indian Star Shoulder Charges 19-Year-Old During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at MCG (Watch Video).

Watch Jasprit Bumrah Dismiss Travis Head for a Duck:

