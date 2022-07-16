Harbhajan Singh heaped praise on Virat Kohli and Babar Azam after the two engaged in an exchange on Twitter. Azam had earlier showed support towards Virat Kohli who is currently out of form and the latter responded today, thanking the Pakistan skipper for this gesture of his. Bhajji seemed to be very impressed with this as he shared the conversation and wrote, "So good to see this .. from one Champion to Another."

See Tweet:

So good to see this .. from one Champion to Another 🏏 well done @babarazam258 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/94OuPJ3wvG — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 16, 2022

