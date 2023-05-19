It is not an unknown fact that Virat Kohli loves Cristiano Ronaldo! And so do Mohammed Siraj and Wayne Parnell. The trio were seen performing the Al-Nassr star's iconic 'calm' celebration after Royal Challengers Bangalore's win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023 on Thursday, May 19. RCB took to social media to share the three with their hands on their chests, emulating Ronaldo as they wrote, "How many CR7 celebrations will you guys upload? Admin: Yes." Kohli scored a fantastic hundred to enter the IPL record books. Virat Kohli Video Calls Wife Anushka Sharma After Scoring Century in SRH vs RCB IPL 2023 Match, Leaves Fans Impressed With Romantic Gesture.

Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and Wayne Parnell With CR7's Celebration

