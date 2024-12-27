Virat Kohli gestured to fans to cheer louder at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as they chanted his name on Day 2 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 on December 27. The India national cricket team star was fielding near the boundary when the fans were heard chanting 'Kohli, Kohli!'. And the 36-year-old cupped his ears and gestured for the fans to cheer harder. The fans obliged as well. The video of this has gone viral on social media. Virat Kohli has been in the spotlight in the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test for his confrontation with Sam Konstas on Day 1. Fan Breaches Security To Meet Virat Kohli During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Videos Go Viral.

Virat Kohli Gestures Fans at MCG to Cheer

