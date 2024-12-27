A fan breached security to meet Virat Kohli on Day 2 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 27. Videos that have gone viral on social media showed the pitch invader walking beside Virat Kohli and chatting with him while having one hand placed on his shoulder. He even performed a dance step before the security officials came rushing onto the field to grab hold of him and escort him away. Play was stopped for a brief period as the fan invaded the pitch. 'Don't Think It Was Harsh Enough' Ricky Ponting, Sunil Gavaskar React to ICC Fining Virat Kohli 20% Of His Match Fee For Physical Altercation With Sam Konstas During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Fan Breaches Security to Meet Virat Kohli

Another Angle of Video

Security Officials Escort Pitch Invader Away

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)