Nitish Kumar Reddy scored his maiden Test century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Day 3 of the India vs Australia 4th Test 2024. It was an emotional moment for Nitish and his family and they also got the opportunity to click a picture with Virat Kohli. Fans noticed that in the picture, it was seeming like Kohli has six toes on his both feet. Confused and doubtful fans took to social media to react on it. Virat Kohli Captaining India? Fans Think So After Spotting Ex-Skipper Setting Fields and Giving Inputs to Bowlers on Day 4 of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Videos).

Why Does It Appear Like He Has 6 Toes in Both Feet?

Why does it appear like he has 6 toes in his both feets ? https://t.co/DraNwAODJl pic.twitter.com/lBtATOpQYY — ŁŐĞÀÑ ␥ (@Pakratkohli) December 29, 2024

One Has Spotted 7 Toes

7 toes lag rha left leg me.🙄🙄🙄 — HARSH🍿 (@HarshASHAL) December 29, 2024

Another Fan Spots It

😭😭😭I can count 6 as well ? like whattt — Flavia 𓆩♡𓆪 (@FlaviaNagpal) December 29, 2024

One Thinks It is A Clone

What if this virat kohli is a clone👀 — Ayyu (@theonlyayyu) December 29, 2024

Finally One Reveals Kohli's Original Image and Clarifies

5 toes hi hai sirf photo mein waisa lag raha hai 😂 pic.twitter.com/LQiW4lay5h — Sahil (@VK______18) December 29, 2024

