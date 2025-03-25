RCB has commenced their IPL 2025 campaign with a win against KKR and will play away from home in their next-match against five-time champions CSK on March 28. Ahead of that, star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was spotted practicing against Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood in the nets. Hazlewood was nailing some wide yorkers and even Virat struggled to put bat on ball. It made him applaud Hazlewood for his execution. Fans loved the intensity of the practice as well as the mutual respect inside the RCB team. Virat Kohli and Other Royal Challengers Bengaluru Players Spotted Wearing New Green Jersey at Special Event in Kolkata After RCB's First Victory in IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Impressed By Josh Hazlewood's Wide Yorkers

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)