Indian captain Virat Kohli was seen interacting with Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan post the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match. Rizwan played a match-winning knock of 79 off 55 balls besides taking some good catches. Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to Twitter and shared the photo with caption " Spirit of Cricket"

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)