Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have set a record of appearing in most ICC finals, achieving this feat during the IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final on March 9. The two stalwarts of Indian cricket, with their appearance in the Champions Trophy 2025 final, have now featured in nine ICC tournament finals. At the T20 World Cup final last year in Barbados, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had featured in their eighth ICC final, going past the Indian record that was set by Yuvraj Singh. Rohit Sharma Funny Memes Go Viral After Indian Captain Loses Yet Another Toss, This Time in IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Set Record for Most Appearances in ICC Finals

Players to have played most ICC tournament finals 9 - Virat Kohli 9 - Rohit Sharma 8 - Ravindra Jadeja 7 - Yuvraj Singh* 7 - Mahela Jayawardene 7 - Kumar Sangakkara #ChampionsTrophy2025 #INDvsNZ — Dipak Official (@DipakOfficial25) March 9, 2025

