Virat Kohli finally ends his four-year old Test century drought as he scores his 28th Test century and 75th International century against Australia in the 4th Test at Ahmedabad. In a pitch that had a lot for the batters if not committed a mistake, Virat showed his tremendous application and control and maintained concentration throughout, even when Steve Smith put him under pressure by drying up his scoring options. It would be a big relief for him and a massive confidence booster for the upcoming games and rekindle his lost belief.

Virat Kohli Ends Century Drought in Tests

🚨 MILESTONE ALERT! King Kohli completes 75 international centuries. 🙌 The wait of 1204 days to score a Test hundred is finally over and the century machine is up & running again in Tests! 📷 BCCI • #ViratKohli #INDvAUS #AUSvIND #BorderGavaskarTrophy #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/NP5snE5hLf — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) March 12, 2023

