Virat Kohli was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai, days after India's 1-3 loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The star cricketer, who hit a century in the first Test in Perth, had a series to forget where he was dismissed eight times while facing deliveries pitched outside the off-stump. In videos which have gone viral, the 36-year-old was seen coming out of Kalina's General Aviation (GA) terminal in Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and waving to fans and photographers before boarding a car. Virat Kohli's future in the Indian Test team has been a topic of discussion post-BGT 2024-25. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Along With Daughter Vamika and Son Akaay Visit Premanand Maharaj At Vrindavan Dham, Video Goes Viral.

Virat Kohli Spotted at Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)