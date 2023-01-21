A bizarre incident during the toss of the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI at Raipur saw Rohit Sharma forget his decision to opt for batting or fielding as determined in the team meeting. He took his time to remember and then declared it. As the Indian captain's weak memory got trolled in social media, an old video of Virat Kohli became viral, where he was actually pointing out how weak Rohit Sharma's memory is. In the video, the superstar batter was spotted saying Rohit often forgets his regular day stuff including the likes of Ipad. Rohit Sharma's 'Forgetful' Toss Reminds Fans of Javed Miandad’s 'Don't Know What To Do..' Incident (Watch Video),

Virat Speaks About Rohit Sharma's Weak Memory

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)