Rohit Sharma at the toss of India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2023 at Raipur took long time in making the decision after winning the toss. The Indian captain forgot what exactly was the decision to be taken in case India wins the toss. And when the flip of the coin went India's way, Rohit contemplated for long before opting to bowling first. The incident reminded fans of Pakistan's former captain Javed Miandad's famous episode which took place at the toss. After winning the toss, when presenter asked Miandad about the decision, he replied, "I don’t know. I will go inside and let you know." Bizarre! Rohit Sharma Forgets What to Opt for After Winning the Toss in IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2023 (Watch Funny Video).

The Toss Tales!

Just made me remember Javed Miandad at the toss at perhaps the WACA in 1981. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) January 21, 2023

Almost Did a Javed Miandad

Flashback

Happened Before!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)