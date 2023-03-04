Indian cricketer Virat Kohli visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh with his wife Anushka Sharma. Speaking to the media, Anushka later said, "We came here to offer prayers and had a good 'darshan' at Mahakaleshwar temple." Virat Kohli and team India are currently featuring in a four-match Test series against Australia. India recently lost the 3rd Test. The 4th and final Test of the series will start on March 9 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Sachin Tendulkar Has 'Dil Chahta Hai' Moment in Goa With Indian Legends, Asks Fans 'Who Do You Think Is Akash, Sameer and Sid?' (See Post).

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Visit Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple

We came here to offer prayers and had a good 'darshan' at Mahakaleshwar temple: Actor Anushka Sharma along with her husband Virat Kohli, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/izmGqq8xqp — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 4, 2023

