'We Slay Everyday' was Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) message on social media on the occasion of International Women's Day 2024. Taking to social media, the franchise shared pictures of their WPL 2024 stars on this special day. The pictures featured some of the RCB's most memorable moments in training as well as in the tournament, which included Georgia Wareham's acrobatic save, Asha Shobana and Renuka Singh's wicket celebrations as well as Richa Ghosh's excellent work behind the stumps. ‘Shine Brighter Than Ever Today…’, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Other WPL Players Exchange Wishes on Occasion of International Women’s Day 2024.

RCB Message on Social Media for International Women's Day 2024

'We Slay Everyday'

