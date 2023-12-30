Cheteshwar Pujara has been axed from the Team India Test squad since his failure in the World Test Championship final. He was not selected in the West Indies tour and now in the South Africa tour. He played County Championship in England and now he shared a clip of his preparations ahead of featuring the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 for Saurashtra. Fans were puzzled with the video as in the clip Pujara was spotted batting against a white ball although he mentioned in the caption of his social media post that he was preparing for Ranji Trophy. Confused fans took to social media to share their thoughts on it. Shardul Thakur Gets Hit on Shoulder at Nets Ahead of IND vs SA 2nd Test 2023.

Ranji Preparation With White Ball

Ranji preparation with white ball? 🤔 https://t.co/n9iFm7f8bB — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) December 30, 2023

Wah

Ranji Trophy preparation with white ball..wah mere nice guy version 3.0 https://t.co/FMrX0sSqMb — Archer (@poserarcher) December 30, 2023

Preparing With White Ball For Red Ball Tournament

Bro is preparing with White ball for a Red Ball Tournament lmao. https://t.co/u7KV0SwByA — RCB Xtra. (@Rcb_Xtra) December 30, 2023

More Fans Confused

Ranji trophy prep with white ball? https://t.co/JtLeCC03Gl — Kaushik Kashyap (@CricKaushik_) December 30, 2023

No Wonder

Prepping for Ranji trophy with white ball no wonder he was dropped https://t.co/mShNLEiPrZ — m. (@WananViz) December 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)