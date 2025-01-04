Jasprit Bumrah leaving the Sydney Cricket Ground mid-way for undergoing scans during the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 was a worrying sight for many cricket fans but however he returned to the ground later on in the day. While an official update on his injury is awaited, teammate Prasidh Krishna said that the premier pacer had a back spasm and the medical team is currently monitoring his situation. Bumrah has been in great form in the IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, taking 32 wickets. In Australia's first innings, Bumrah scalped two wickets while conceding 33 runs. Jasprit Bumrah Returns to Sydney Cricket Ground During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 Amid Injury Concerns.

Prasidh Krishna Provides Jasprit Bumrah's Injury Update

He has back spasm and the medical team is looking after him: Pacer Prasidh Krishna updates on India skipper Jasprit Bumrah’s injury #INDvsAUS #Bumrah pic.twitter.com/SqeiJXBSP1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)