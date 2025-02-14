Cricket is a much-celebrated sport in India, and the Women's Premier League (WPL) has slowly become a household name. With WPL 2025 commencing on February 14, search engine giant Google has launched its cricket-themed doodle to celebrate the start of WPL 2025. The WPL 2025 will see players from India and other international teams rub shoulders across 29 days of high-octane action, which for the first time will be played at four different venues. GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women's Premier League Match in Vadodara.

Google Doodle celebrating WPL 2025 (Photo Credit: @Google)

