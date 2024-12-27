Day 2 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test 2024 between India and Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground saw Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli get caught in a mixup due to a miscommunication, which led to the former's run-out on 82. Jaiswal's running-out led to India's collapse, which in turn sparked a debate on social media platform Twitter or X about who was at fault in the opener's dismissal; was it Kohli who played the shot, or the young batter who ran instantly? Yashasvi Jaiswal Run Out After Miscommunication With Virat Kohli During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Video)

Brainfade For Yashasvi Jaiswal

Never seen a brainfade moment like this before & Virat Kohli is not at fault this time, Yashasvi Jaiswal is solely to be blame for this runout!! pic.twitter.com/GUS7cDoSJs — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) December 27, 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Fault Completely

People love to criticise Virat Kohli. But Yashasvi Jaiswal’s run out was not Kohli’s fault. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 27, 2024

Virat Kohli Blamed For Yashasvi Jaiswal's Run-Out

Call me hater of Virat Kohli or whatever but I still can't digest this smile of Virat Kohli after Yashasvi Jaiswal run out 💔 Why he was smiling bhai? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/pwzRp7YL7t — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) December 27, 2024

Virat Kohli Caused Yashasvi Jaiswal's Run-Out

#ViratKohli : I was playing a with this kid from Mumbai I know. He was getting all the spotlight so I cooked him by getting him runout. #YashasviJaiswal | #SanjayManjrekar | #INDvsAUS | #IrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/41LefK4F5T — Yash Tiwari (@DrYashTiwari) December 27, 2024

Retire Virat Kohli!

Virat Kohli in this match so far. Pushed a 19 year old on field, got a 22 year old Yashasvi Jaiswal run out and himself got out even before the night watchman got out. Man is totally in destruction mode. Get him retired before team India suffers any big damage. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) December 27, 2024

