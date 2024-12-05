Mitchell Starc has finally responded to young Yashasvi Jaiswal sledging him during the India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 in Perth. The incident happened when Jaiswal defended a ball from the Australian speedster, and the India opener sledged him by saying that he was bowling too slowly. Starc didn't respond that time and was seen laughing after the sledge. Ahead of the IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024, a video was posted by Cricket Australia (CA) on their social handle 'X' (formerly Twitter) where the left-arm pacer said he didn't hear Jaiswal's words. Starc revealed that he has gotten calmer with time. The veteran pacer also hailed Jaiswal, claiming that he will be a big player in the future. Australia Playing XI for 2nd Test 2024 vs India Announced; Scott Boland Replaces Josh Hazlewood for Pink Ball Test in Adelaide.

Mitchell Starc Responds to Yashasvi Jaiswal Sledge

