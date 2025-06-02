From one legendary all-rounder to another, India's Yuvraj Singh has wished Australia's Glenn Maxwell for his incredible ODI career, which came to an end on June 2, with the Australian announcing his retirement from the format with immediate effect. Yuvraj took to his Instagram account and shared a story for Maxwell, lauding the Australian's batsmanship and approach in the One-Day International cricket, while wishing the best for future endeavors. Much like Singh in 2011 for India, Maxwell, too, played impactful knocks for Australia in their 2015 and 2023 ICC ODI Cricket World Cup victories. Glenn Maxwell Retires: Australia All-Rounder Announces One-Day International Retirement.

Yuvraj Singh's Instagram Story for Glenn Maxwell

Yuvraj Singh's story for Glenn Maxwell (Photo Credit: Insta @yuvisofficial )

