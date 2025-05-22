England national cricket team opener Zak Crawley played a wonderful innings completing his century, during the ENG vs ZIM One-Off Test 2025 at the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in West Bridgford, Nottingham. Coming in to bat as an opener, Zak Crawley made a wonderful 231-run partnership with Ben Duckett, who also scored a ton. This was the fifth century struck by Zak Crawley in red-ball format for the England cricket team. With this marvelous knock during the ENG vs ZIM One-Off Test 2025, Zak Crawley also completed 3000 Test runs. Zak Crawley Becomes Second Player To Hit A Six On First-Over in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During NZ vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Zak Crawley Slams Century

Zak Crawley has a fifth Test century! 🖐️ pic.twitter.com/PsSS91HdyH — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 22, 2025

