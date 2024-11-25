Ding Liren became World Chess Champion in April 2023, after defeating Ian Nepomniachtchi in the 2023 World Chess Championship match. Indian GM D Gukesh will be looking to dethrone the Chinese master even though he has lost two out of three matches against him in the past. The D Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship 2024 will start on November 25 and will go on till December 14. The match starts at 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, no live telecast is available for the D Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship 2024 match. The D Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship 2024 match live streaming will be on the ChessBase India and Chess.com YouTube channels. You can also follow the game scores on Chess.com. Chess Championship 2024 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Unveils Latest Artwork For Ding Liren vs D Gukesh Match.

D Gukesh vs Ding Liren

It all starts tomorrow. After 10 long years, an Indian player will play the World Chess Championship match! 18-year-old D Gukesh takes on Ding Liren - the first game starts tomorrow. You can watch it all in Mumbai - at Above the @IndieHabitat, 1:30 PM onwards! We will bring you… pic.twitter.com/S0P1KpmCdA — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) November 24, 2024

