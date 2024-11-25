Chess Championship 2024 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Unveils Latest Artwork For Ding Liren vs D Gukesh Match

The FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Match will be held in Singapore between current champion Ding Liren, and contender D Gukesh from November 24. Google, who are the title sponsors for the event celebrated the start of the event with a chess-themed doodle.

Chess-Themed Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)
Socially Team Latestly| Nov 25, 2024 07:40 AM IST

Google, who are known for doodles, shared a chess-themed doodle on the occasion of the start of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Match between champion Ding Liren and contender D Gukesh, which will be held in Singapore starting November 24. The Google Doodle showcases various chess pieces in its imagery, with the letter O, continuously changing, while other letters remain static. Interestingly, Google are also the title sponsor for the marquee event, which could see India potentially get its second Chess World Champion after Vishwanathan Anand. D Gukesh Receives Praise From Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin For Becoming The Youngest-Ever Chess Player to Win Candidates Tournament.

Google Doodle for Start of World Chess Championship 2024 Match

