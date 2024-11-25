Chess Championship 2024 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Unveils Latest Artwork For Ding Liren vs D Gukesh Match

Google, who are known for doodles, shared a chess-themed doodle on the occasion of the start of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Match between champion Ding Liren and contender D Gukesh, which will be held in Singapore starting November 24. The Google Doodle showcases various chess pieces in its imagery, with the letter O, continuously changing, while other letters remain static. Interestingly, Google are also the title sponsor for the marquee event, which could see India potentially get its second Chess World Champion after Vishwanathan Anand. D Gukesh Receives Praise From Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin For Becoming The Youngest-Ever Chess Player to Win Candidates Tournament.

Google Doodle for Start of World Chess Championship 2024 Match

Chess-Themed Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)