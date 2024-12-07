Three second-half goals settled the -Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 season. Karim Benzema opened the scoring with his 55th minute strike while Cristiano Ronaldo restored the parity two minutes later. Both sides pushed for the winner late in the game where Al-Ittihad winger Steven Bergwijn netted the winner in the 91st minute of the game. After the loss, Al-Nassr side was dropped to fourth potion wherein Al-Ittihad tends their lead at the top in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 season. Sporting CP Honours Cristiano Ronaldo Unveiling Special Third Kit, Clicks Photos With Cristiano Jr.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Score

