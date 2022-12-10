The Footballing Action in the FIFA World Cup 2022 has been breathtaking lately. To add spice to it Argentina is now all set to take on Netherlands in the second match of the quarterfinals. Argentina have steadied their ship after the loss in the first game against Saudi Arabia and gradually improved and improvised in the tournament. Lionel Messi has been in best of forms and he has scored crucial goals to take Argentina this far. On the other hand, Netherlands has functioned like a well drilled isde under Louis Van Gaal and are all set to provide Argentina with tough challenge wih aspirations of winning the FIFA World Cup. Who will make it to the semifinals first, Virgil Van Dijk or Lionel Messi? Stay tuned to know.

Argentina are through to the Semi-finals!@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 9, 2022

What an incredible free-kick routine 🔥 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 9, 2022

Weghorst pulls a goal back! 🇳🇱 GAME ON! — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 9, 2022

MESSI SCORES!!! 🇦🇷 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 9, 2022

ARG 1-0 NED at Half Time

Argentina are ahead at the break!#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 9, 2022

Molina scores for Argentina! 🇦🇷 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 9, 2022

Netherlands Starting XI

Argentina Starting XI

