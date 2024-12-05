Manchester United have dropped three points under their new manager Ruben Amorim. Both Man United and Arsenal were battling hard and were goalless in the first 45 minutes. Jurrien Timber put Arsenal ahead after scoring in the 53rd minute. William Saliba made it 2-0 for Arsenal after scoring in the 73rd minute. Arsenal and Manchester United could control the ball equally but were the strong side in the final third. With this win, Arsenal are now in third spot in the Premier League 2024-25 points table. Manchester City 3–0 Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2024–25: Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Jeremy Doku Score As Cityzens Return to Winning Ways.

Arsenal vs Man United Result

BIG WIN IN N5 ✊ pic.twitter.com/tS7QJkbGbu— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 4, 2024

