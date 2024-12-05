Pep Guardiola and Manchester City will be pleased to get back to the winning ways. Man City went on without a win for seven straight matches, but all of that dry run for the Cityzens is now over. Kevin De Bruyne is back and also scored a goal upon his return, which helped Man City to take control. Bernardo Silva opened the scoring for Man City after scoring in the eighth minute. Jeremy Doku made it 3-0 for Pep Guardiola and men after striking in the 57th minute. This brings Manchester City back on the winning ways. Former England Football Star Peter Crouch Clears Up Viral 'RIP' Rumor Again, Says 'It's Just a Floodlight!' (See Post).

Man City vs Nottm Forest Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)