After a series of losses and draws, the Arsenal side was down to fourth position in the Premier League 2024-25 standings. The side needed all three points to stay in the hunt for the title this season and players delivered at the Emirates stadium against Nottingham Forest. Bukayo Saka opened the scoring for Mikel Arteta’s side finishing off Martin Odegaard’s pass. Thomas Partey and Ethan Nwaneri scored coming off the bench to hand the Gunners a three-goal advantage in the match against Nottingham Forest. With the win, Arsenal now moves closer to the top spot in the Premier League 2024-25 season. Manchester City 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25: James Maddison, Pedro Porro and Brennan Johnson Score to Hand Pep Guardiola’s Side Fifth Straight Loss.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2024-25 Score

Back to winning ways in style ✨ pic.twitter.com/v8G1oMfQVX — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 23, 2024

