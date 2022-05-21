ATK Mohun Bagan's Group D game in the AFC Cup against Basundhara Kings has resumed following a temporary halt due to a thunderstorm. A severe storm in Kolkata for a while had led to this game being stopped for the time being but with the weather improving, the proceedings have restarted.

The players are out on the pitch and play has resumed here at the Salt Lake Stadium!#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #AmraSobujMaroon #AFCCup2022 #MarinersInAsia pic.twitter.com/3jlOckwbyq— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) May 21, 2022

