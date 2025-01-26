Barcelona women's team produced a memorable performance to beat Real Madrid 5-0 in the El Clasico and win the Supercopa de Espana Femenina 2025 title at the Estadio Municipal Butarque in Leganes on Sunday, January 26. Caroline Graham Hansen scored the first goal of the match in the 31st minute and Ewa Pajor added two in quick time before half-time to ensure Barcelona's dominance. The second-half saw the Barcelona women's team extend their dominance with Patricia Guijarro and Alexia Putellas netting in the 62nd and 85th minutes of the match. With this, Barcelona won their fourth consecutive Spanish Super Cup title and fifth overall. Benfica 4–5 Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha Score Brace and Eric Garcia Nets One As Hansi Flick's Side Triumphs in Thrilling Encounter.

Barcelona Women Beat Real Madrid Women in El Clasico

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)