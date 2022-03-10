Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich's assets in England have been frozen by the UK government and the sale of his club has also been put on hold. These sanctions come on him amidst the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been officially sanctioned. All UK assets frozen: sale of the club on hold. No merchandise or ticket sale allowed. 🚨 #CFC Statement also reports that “new contracts, player transfers or merchandise sales for Chelsea have been prohibited”. pic.twitter.com/UYX7NaMO1f — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 10, 2022

