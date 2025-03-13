To the already controversial Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 second leg match, Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has fueled more controversy. As the match progressed to the penalty shootouts, Julian Alvarez got his shot canceled, for a controversial decision of touching the ball twice during the shot with his feet. Unhappy with the decision, coach Diego Simeone was furious, and he expressed his frustration in the post-match press conference. Simeone went on to ask the journalists present to raise their hands if they saw Alvarez's double touch. Real Madrid player Dani Ceballos, who was sidelined owing to injury gave a witty reply. Ceballos quoted a post on his X handle and reposted it with the "raising hand" emoji. Atletico Madrid 1(2) - 0(4) Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Defending Champions Clinch Madrid Derby in UCL, Set To Face Arsenal in Quarterfinals.

Dani Ceballos Replies to Diego Simeone:

