England have entered the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final with a resounding 3-1 win over Australia in the second semifinal of the competition, on Wednesday, August 16. Ella Toone gave England the lead in the 36th minute but Sam Kerr, Australia's star forward, brought her side back into the match with the equaliser in the 73rd. But England ensured that they came out on top with Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo netting in the 71st and 86th minutes of the game. Their goals put the result beyond doubt as the Lionesses qualified for the final, where they will face Spain for the title. Spain Enter FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final, Beat Sweden 2-1 to Qualify For Summit Clash For the First Time-Ever.

England Beat Australia 3-1, Qualify for FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final

#ENG HAVE BOOKED THEIR PLACE IN THE #FIFAWWC FINAL!!! 🏆 — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 16, 2023

