Paris Saint-Germain is set to complete the signing of Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz from Napoli, according to Fabrizio Romano. The central midfielder will join the Parisians on a five-year deal which will keep him at French capital until 2027. PSG will pay Napoli $24 million to secure the deal.

Check Fabrizio Romano's Tweet about the transfer:

Paris Saint-Germain are finally set to sign Fabián Ruíz, here we go! Been told he will fly to Paris tomorrow as deal is set to be completed. 🚨🔴🔵 #PSG Fabián will sign for PSG until June 2027. €22/23m to Napoli as final fee. pic.twitter.com/t1hTYlym9A — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2022

