Spanish giants FC Barcelona and their star right-back Jules Kounde has agreed on a contract extension. Jules Kounde, the 26-year-old French RB joined FC Barcelona in the summer of 2022. He is currently contracted with Barca till June 2027. The new deal will see Jules Kounde contracted with the Cules until June 2030, as per Fabrizio Romano. Jules Kounde joined FC Barcelona from Sevilla FC in 2022, and since then, he has appeared for the club in 141 matches, and has helped the side win two La Liga, two Supercopa de Espana, and one Copa del Rey titles. The deal has been sealed with "club/player lawyers approving all documents", only some formal steps are remaining. Manchester City Set to Offer Rodri New Contract Until 2029, 2024 Ballon d'Or Winner Could Become Club’s Second-Highest Earner: Report.

Jules Kounde Set For Contract Till June 2030

🔵🔴🔐 Jules Koundé new deal at Barça has been sealed with club/player lawyers approving all documents. Formal steps next but all done for Jules to sign until June 2030. 🤝🏼 pic.twitter.com/ug8hKyVNnc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)