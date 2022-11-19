La Liga giants Barcelona go in the history books with this fantabulous record against their name. They become the first club in history with as many as 17 players participating in one edition of the world cup. FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar will see these football stars in eight different national squads. They are - Eric Garcia, Alejandro Balde, Jordi Alba, Pedri, Gavi, Busquets, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres (Spain), Jules Kounde and Ousmane Dembélé (France), Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay (Netherlands), Andreas Christensen (Denmark), Raphinha (Brazil), Ronald Araujo (Uruguay), Ter Stegen (Germany) and Robert Lewandowski (Poland). FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

