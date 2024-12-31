Sir Alex Ferguson is considered as one of the most decorated managers in the history of the Premier League and Manchester United. Sir Alex Ferguson was born on December 31, 1941 and is celebrating his 83rd birthday. Sir Alex Ferguson went on to win 13 Premier League titles with Manchester United which are the most in history when British football is considered. He also helped Man United bag a couple of UEFA Champions League titles. Sir Alex Ferguson also brought top players like Cristiano Ronaldo to the limelight. Fans took to social media and have wished Sir Alex Ferguson on his special day. Ruben Amorim Speaks Out on Issues As Manchester United Suffer 0–2 Defeat to Newcastle at Old Trafford in Premier League 2024–25 (Watch Video).

'Happy 83rd Birthday to the greatest of all time'

Happy 83rd Birthday to the greatest of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson! 🔴🎉 The man who gave us: 🏆 13 Premier League titles 🏆 2 Champions League nights we'll never forget 🏆 5 FA Cups 🏆 4 League Cups 🏆 1 Club World Cup GOAT. 🐐❤️ Manager 🙇 pic.twitter.com/srYKXX53dQ — _18plus_ (@skibby_barela) December 31, 2024

'Happy Birthday Sir Alex Ferguson'

FA Cup - 5 titles League Cup - 4 titles UEFA Champions League - 2 titles FIFA Club World Cup - 1 title Community Shield - 10 titles European Super Cup - 1 title Intercontinental Cup - 1 title PL - 13 title Happy Birthday Sir Alex Ferguson 🎂 #Siralexferguson #MUFC #Ferguson pic.twitter.com/DTl99sfFZW — Football Memes (@Footballmemes31) December 31, 2024

'The Greatest Manager of all time who Created the Greatest Player of all time'

Happy 83rd birthday Sir Alex Ferguson, the greatest manager of all time who created the greatest player of all time.❤ No Sir Alex fan would pass without dropping a like for the GOAT🫡 pic.twitter.com/lVrtLfwBz9 — Ben🦅 (@kobbiepr) December 31, 2024

'Although I am not a United fan, but I respect him a lot'

Although I am not a United fan, but I respect him a lot 🫡. Happy Birthday Sir Alex Ferguson! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/8UldvRTRpm — Phrase (@AFCPhrase) December 31, 2024

'The man who changed Manchester United and English Football'

A very happy birthday to the greatest manager football has ever seen!🐐♥️ The man who changed Manchester United! The man who changed English football! The man who changed football! Sir Alex Ferguson turns 83 today… 🏆 13x Premier League! 🏆 10x English Super Cup! 🏆 5x FA… pic.twitter.com/ksuFjIveE3 — Red Devils (@redevilsmufc5) December 31, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)