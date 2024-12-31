Sir Alex Ferguson is considered as one of the most decorated managers in the history of the Premier League and Manchester United. Sir Alex Ferguson was born on December 31, 1941 and is celebrating his 83rd birthday. Sir Alex Ferguson went on to win 13 Premier League titles with Manchester United which are the most in history when British football is considered. He also helped Man United bag a couple of UEFA Champions League titles. Sir Alex Ferguson also brought top players like Cristiano Ronaldo to the limelight. Fans took to social media and have wished Sir Alex Ferguson on his special day. Ruben Amorim Speaks Out on Issues As Manchester United Suffer 0–2 Defeat to Newcastle at Old Trafford in Premier League 2024–25 (Watch Video).

'Happy 83rd Birthday to the greatest of all time'

'Happy Birthday Sir Alex Ferguson'

'The Greatest Manager of all time who Created the Greatest Player of all time'

'Although I am not a United fan, but I respect him a lot'

'The man who changed Manchester United and English Football'

