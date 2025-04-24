Leicester City captain Jamie Vardy will leave the club at the end of the 2024-25 as announced by the club on Thursday, April 24. The 38-year-old striker, who joined in 2012 from non-league side Fleetwood Town, is the club's record Premier League scorer with 143, and in all competitions has scored 198 goals in 498 appearances. Vardy also shared a video on social media in which he had a message for the fans. Vardy scored 24 times in the 2015-16 Premier League campaign, helping Leicester to the first ever top-flight title in their history. Newcastle United Manager Eddie Howe Returns to Duty Following Hospitalisation.

Jamie Vardy to Leave Leicester City at the End of 2024-25 Season

