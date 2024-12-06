Al-Ittihad will face arch-rivals Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match on Friday, December 6. The Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr match will be played at the King Abdullah Sport City in Jeddah. The much-awaited contest will kick off at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Indian audiences are likely to find the live telecast viewing option of the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 clash on the Sony Sports Ten 2SD/HD TV channels. SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for the Sony Sports Network, will live-stream matches of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. Cristiano Ronaldo's Gesture Win Hearts As He Spends Quality Time With Young Footballers, Al-Nassr Star Also Calls Saudi Arabia's Bid For FIFA World Cup 2034 'Inspiring' (See Post).

Al-Ittihad Players Doing Training

