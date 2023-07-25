On July 25, football fans will be treated to an exciting Pre-season match between Al-Nassr and Paris Saint-Germain at Nagai Stadium in Japan. The game is scheduled to begin at 3:50 p.m. IST (Indian Standard Time). The previous pre-season match between Al-Nassr and Benfica ended in a comprehensive 1-4 defeat. They will be putting everything on the line to beat PSG, eager to redeem themselves. Fans in India can watch live streaming of this match on the FanCode app and website and also on PSG TV. Fans can also stay up to date on all the action via PSG's social media accounts. ‘Arigato’ Cristiano Ronaldo Speaks Japanese During Al-Nassr’s Pre-Season Tour of Japan, Video Goes Viral!

Al-Nassr vs PSG Live

