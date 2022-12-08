Manchester United players would be looking for some game time and practice as they gear up to get back into intense Premier League action after the World Cup break. They take on Spanish side Cadiz CF in a mid-season friendly, which will be played at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla and will start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Due to an absence of an official broadcast partner for this match, there would be no live telecast available of the same. But the good news is that fans can watch live streaming of this contest on the MUTV app. Eden Hazard Retires From International Football After Belgium’s Early Exit From FIFA World Cup 2022

Cadiz vs Manchester United Live Streaming:

❌ No #WorldCup fixtures today... But United are back in action on #MUTV this evening! 🙌📲#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 7, 2022

