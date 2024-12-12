Juventus lock horns with Manchester City in an exciting UEFA Champions League 2024-25 showdown at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on December 12. Manchester City head into this clash on the back of poor form and will look to turn things around. Meanwhile, Juventus will look to build on Manchester City's inconsistency as well as home support to pull off a win over the Cityzens. Sony Sports Ten 2 HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) will provide the Juventus vs Manchester City live telecast. The Juventus vs Manchester City live streaming will be available on SonyLIV for fans who are on the lookout for an online viewing option. But they will need a subscription for the same. Juventus vs Manchester City Lineups: Check Starting XIs For UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Football Match at Allianz Stadium.

Juventus vs Manchester City

Where are you watching us from tonight? 🗺️#ManCity pic.twitter.com/2L3jwLYdcy — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 11, 2024

