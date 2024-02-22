FC Porto is currently in third place in the Liga Portugal standings and has not been at their best so far this season. Arsenal side is also having an impressive season so far and in contention for the Premier League title. They are also in the third position in the table with very little separating the top three teams in the Premier League. Arsenal also holds a slight edge over Porto In head-to-head matchups with three wins in the last six meetings. The exciting game between Porto and Arsenal will start at 01:30 AM on February 22nd, 2024, Indian Standard Time (IST). With Sony Sports Network having the broadcasting rights for the UCL 2023-24 matches, Porto vs Arsenal will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network 1 SD/HD channels. Fans can also Watch Porto vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Live Streaming on the Sony LIV app. Bologna Remain in Contention for UEFA Champions League Place With a 2–1 Win Against Lazio in Serie A 2023–24

Porto vs Arsenal Live on Sony Sports 1

.@Arsenal take on @FCPorto, hoping to make the quarters of the #ChampionsLeague for the first time in 1️⃣4️⃣ years ⚔️ 😲 Can the Gunners tame the Dragons in their own den? 🔥🐉#SonySportsNetwork #UCL #FCPAFC pic.twitter.com/7lHSTJqoY5 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) February 21, 2024

