AC Milan lead 4-2 from an exhilarating first leg, which leaves the tie swayed heavily in their favour, but not yet over by any means. A spirited performance from 10-man Slavia saw them keep the tie alive despite being heavily up against it, playing with a man light for over an hour. The exciting match will start at 11:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 14. Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 season in India. Fans can watch Slavia Praha vs AC Milan UEFA Europa League 2023–24 live on Sony Sports channels. Slavia Praha vs AC Milan UEFA Europa League 2023–24 live streaming is also available on the Sony LIV app. Champions League Exits, A Head Butt and A Police Raid-It's Been a Rough Week for Italian Football!

